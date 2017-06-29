Join Us During The Aquatennial Blood Drive

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Join us for the Aquatennial Blood Drive and help give back to your community during The Best Days of Summer!
The Aquatennial Blood Drive is brought to you by the American Red Cross in partnership with WCCO-TV and CBS Radio. Sign up in advance through the online registration, or stop by the day of the event.
The Aquatennial Blood Drive will take place on the following days:
Wednesday, July 19
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
WCCO-TV; 90 South 11th Street
Thursday, July 20
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Wells Fargo Towers; 600 S 4th St
Friday, July 21
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
CBS Radio; 625 2nd Ave S
There is currently a large shortage of blood donation, so your gift during Aquatennial will make a big impact this summer. Sign up in advance and secure your blood donation time by clicking here.