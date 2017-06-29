Join Us During The Aquatennial Blood Drive

June 29, 2017 2:52 PM
Filed Under: Minneapolis Aquatennial

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Join us for the Aquatennial Blood Drive and help give back to your community during The Best Days of Summer!

The Aquatennial Blood Drive is brought to you by the American Red Cross in partnership with WCCO-TV and CBS Radio. Sign up in advance through the online registration, or stop by the day of the event.

The Aquatennial Blood Drive will take place on the following days:

Wednesday, July 19
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
WCCO-TV; 90 South 11th Street

Thursday, July 20
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Wells Fargo Towers; 600 S 4th St

Friday, July 21
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
CBS Radio; 625 2nd Ave S

There is currently a large shortage of blood donation, so your gift during Aquatennial will make a big impact this summer. Sign up in advance and secure your blood donation time by clicking here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch