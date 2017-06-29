Truckers Caught Violating Lowry Hill Tunnel Ban

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It has only been four days since the Minnesota Department of Transportation reconfigured the lanes inside Minneapolis’ Lowry Hill Tunnel.

Vehicles weighing more than 9,000 pounds or semi-trailer trucks, over-the-road buses and delivery trucks have been asked to stay out of the tunnel for safety reasons.

Beefed-up patrols are in the area to catch these violators.

“We’ve had a new configuration since Monday,” said MnDOT’s Dave Aeikens.

Construction has reduced the tunnel to two lanes in each direction and all traffic is on one side of the tube.

“We’ve got 10-ten-foot-wide lanes going in each direction, concrete barrier in the middle, there is no shoulder and very limited clearance. Something big like a semi there just isn’t room for them,” Aeikens said. “We’ve had a few kind of sneak thru there since we started this.”

Traffic management cameras are exposing truck drivers who are in violation of the vehicle ban. These images forced state troopers to increase patrols of the area.

“So we’ve had three different teams of people working traffic enforcement in the last ten days. They’ve issued an additional 67 citations for people passing through the tunnel illegally,” said Minnesota State Patrol Lt. Tiffani Nielson.

She says there is no room for error once inside, and there have already been a few close calls.

“We had a truck driver enter the tunnel, hit several cones, actually damaged some of the lights in the tunnel and then we had two other trucks enter the tunnel,” Nielson said. “We sent troopers out, they got citations for this.”

MnDOT wants truckers to avoid driving downtown or use the detours. Both will save you the $300 fine for entering the tunnel illegally.

MnDOT has been calling trucking associations and passing out flyers at rest stops to make sure truck drivers know about the ban.

Click here to learn more about the detours on MnDOT’s website.