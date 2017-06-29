Officials: Wednesday’s Storms Left No Damage In Olmsted County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Although weather officials said there were possible tornadoes Wednesday night in Olmsted County, there are no reports of damage.
Cpt. Mike Bromberg, the director of emergency management for the southern Minnesota county, said that no buildings sustained damage Wednesday evening, adding that the isolated storms were so small they “barely rustled the trees.”
In Pierce County, Wisconsin, the story was different.
A suspected tornado left dozens of buildings damaged and tore up trees. One man also suffered a minor injury when a barn collapsed around him.
