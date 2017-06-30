Fourth Of July: Where To View Fireworks | Holiday Activities For Kids | Look Sharp In Red, White & Blue

Man Sentenced To 25 Years For Killing Infant Daughter

June 30, 2017 9:45 PM
Filed Under: Cory Morris

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man is sentenced to 25 years in prison Friday for the beating death of his nearly 5-month-old daughter.

Cory Morris, 22, was found guilty of second degree murder in April for the infant’s August 2016 death. During the trial, his attorneys brought expert witnesses who argued he was showing signs of mental illness at the time of the murder and had a history of mental illness. The judge ultimately rejected that claim.

After the verdict, they used the same argument in pushing for a more lenient sentencing. The judge disagreed, siding with prosecutors who said attorneys Morris understood when he was doing when he took his daughter into a bedroom and punched her numerous times in the face and chest when she wouldn’t stop crying.

Prosecutors were seeking the maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

