Behind The Big Four Is The Lynx’s Quiet Core

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Lynx have a late start in Phoenix Friday night.

Their last game was a milestone win for the foursome of Whalen, Moore, Augustus and Brunson — 122 career victories together set a new WNBA record and brought some recognition to a player who often doesn’t get enough of it.

“It’s an honor,” Brunson said. “I don’t even think you’ve had a starting lineup that’s stayed together as long as we have.”

Still, when most people think of the Lynx’s Big Four, they’re thinking Whalen, Moore, Augustus and Fowles — the four Olympians, the four perennial All-Stars, the four starters other than Rebekkah Brunson. It seems sometimes like she’s the forgotten one — out of the spotlight, underappreciated.

“Underappreciated is probably fair to say. But it’s not underappreciated here. Not with this franchise and not with our fan-base,” coach Cheryl Reeve said.

“I always said, you’ve got those great players all around, Rebekkah’s going to go get you a rebound — you need somebody willing to do the dirty work. And that’s why it works so well for us.”

“I think the most important thing is that they appreciate me. And that’s really all that matters,” Brunson said. “Anybody outside of this group, it doesn’t matter what they think or how they feel. I know that they respect what I do and they understand how important I am to the team, and I’m so happy for everything that they accomplish and all the accolades and awards that they get, and the spotlight.”

Because on any other team, she’d be getting a lot more credit for quietly having an incredible career — a 4-time champion, 3-time All-Star, about to become third all-time in rebounds, already the most offensive rebounds in league history. To play the role she does takes some unselfishness.

“That’s fine with me, I think that’s a part of my character,” she said. “It’s not always about me. Whatever I can do for the betterment of the team, then I’m willing to do it.”

No wonder they’ve won so much.