Tap Talk: Milwaukee’s Lakefront Brewery Heads North To Mpls.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – This week, Tap Talk is hitting the road and traveling to our neighbors to the east – Wisconsin!

Lakefront Brewery is in Milwaukee and, this year, it is celebrating 30 years.

Lakefront Brewery was opened by brothers Russ and Jim Klisch in 1987. In their early beginnings, the lager-focused brewery was one of the first major brewers to do an organic beer. They also were among the first to do a gluten free beer, a fruit beer and the second pumpkin beer post-prohibition.

Recently, to celebrate their longevity, the brewery has made a renewed effort to get their beer on shelves and in hands in Minnesota.

This week, owner Jim Klisch traveled to several restaurants around the Twin Cities conducting tap takeovers.

Tuesday, the brewery stopped by the Happy Gnome in St. Paul’s Cathedral Hill neighborhood and offered up a selection of some of their limited brews, including the coveted Black Friday bourbon barrel-aged imperial stout.

Other brews included the Dylan – a Dortmunder lager, the Nathan – a smoked dark lager and a brandy barrel-aged cherry lager.

To learn more, or to see where you can find Lakefront in Minnesota, visit them online.

Lakefront Brewery

Follow them: on Twitter at @lakefront, on Facebook at Lakefront Brewery, or visit their website online.

Owners: Russ and Jim Klisch

Location: 1872 N. Commerce Street, Milwaukee, Wis.53212

Hours: Monday – Friday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.