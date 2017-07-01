Fourth Of July: Where To View Fireworks | Holiday Activities For Kids | Look Sharp In Red, White & Blue

Sheriff's Office: 2 Women Run Over In Taylors Falls

Both Hospitalized With Serious Injuries July 1, 2017
Filed Under: Taylors Falls

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two women are hospitalized Saturday evening after being pinned underneath a vehicle near the Wisconsin border.

According to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, two women, ages 36 and 52, were run over by a vehicle on the 500 block of Bench Street in Taylors Falls around 2 p.m.

One of the women was also submerged underwater while both were pinned underneath the vehicle. Both women were airlifted to Regions Hospital with serious injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The identities of the women and the driver have not been released at this time.

