Minnesotans Celebrate #SundaySalesMN On Twitter

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Sunday was the day.
At 11 a.m., liquor stores in Minnesota could legally sell beer, wine and liquor as the decades-old “blue law” was finally lifted.
On social media, Minnesotans rejoiced, posting photos of their Sunday liquor store runs.
Here’s a taste of the celebration.
First #SundaySalesMN purchase at @Princetons: @fultonbeer Pils, Picpoul, and a Basque white. Plus kids got the first Sunday suckers! pic.twitter.com/Jsz4NQiCbQ
— Jason DeRusha (@DeRushaJ)
Happy #sundaysalesmn 🎉🍻 pic.twitter.com/WEloXRrGrE
— manders (@afahre12) July 2, 2017
Yup… today smells like… FREEDOM #SundaySalesMN pic.twitter.com/V4C9Hfl45h
— Kevin Zabel (@kevinjzabel)
I didn't really need this beer but #SundayFunday #sundaysalesmn pic.twitter.com/1g3BsMY6Rn
— Brent (@brenta63) July 2, 2017
The deli is open but the liquor store is closed. #sundaysalesmn pic.twitter.com/2mbUo6tpCs
— Smiley 🙂😀😄 (@smilyus) July 2, 2017
Gotta support local biz on days like today #SundaySalesMn #superoriginaltweet pic.twitter.com/sLh40NMoLF
— Leah C.M. Koch (@LeahCMKoch) July 2, 2017
#Freedom #MNSundaySales pic.twitter.com/zOqVmEeE14
— wrongabouteverything (@wrongaboutevery) July 2, 2017