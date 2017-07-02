Fourth Of July: Where To View Fireworks | Holiday Activities For Kids | Look Sharp In Red, White & Blue

Minnesotans Celebrate #SundaySalesMN On Twitter

July 2, 2017 4:02 PM
Filed Under: Sunday Liquor Sales

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Sunday was the day.

At 11 a.m., liquor stores in Minnesota could legally sell beer, wine and liquor as the decades-old “blue law” was finally lifted.

On social media, Minnesotans rejoiced, posting photos of their Sunday liquor store runs.

Here’s a taste of the celebration.

