3 Men Arrested, Jailed After Parachuting Off AT&T Tower

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Three men were arrested and jailed overnight after they climbed an AT&T communications tower in central Minnesota and parachuted off.
The Wyoming Police Department says an officer patrolling the area Sunday night spotted the car used by the three thrill seekers. Police told the BASE jumpers to stop climbing the tower, but they refused to come down.
After the men jumped from the tower, police arrested them, and they were booked into jail on charges of trespassing, disorderly conduct and obstructing the legal process.
BASE jumping is parachuting from fixed structures or cliffs. BASE is an acronym that stands for building, antenna, span and earth.
In a Facebook post, Wyoming police discouraged the covert activity, saying it is illegal, dangerous and that the names of those arrested with be forwarded to the Department of Homeland Security for trespassing on a public utility.