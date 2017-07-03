Fourth Of July: Where To View Fireworks | Fourth Of July BBQ Favors | Red, White And Blue Treats For July 4

Man, 70, Dead Following Crash At Brainerd Raceway

July 3, 2017 8:50 AM
Filed Under: Brainerd, Brainerd International Raceway, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One man is dead following a crash on a racetrack in Brainerd Sunday afternoon.

According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, just before 2:30 p.m. deputies were called to the Brainerd International Raceway for a fatal crash involving a race participant.

Upon arrival, officers learned the crash occurred at turn three on the racetrack.

Reports stated the car left the track during a Sports Car Club of America GT-2 race and hit an outside crash barrier.

The victim, a 70-year-old New Jersey man, was pronounced dead on the scene. His name has not been released.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

