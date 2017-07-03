CPSC Urges Caution Around Fireworks For Fourth Of July

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials are urging people to be safe with fireworks for the Fourth of July.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission said thousands of people go to the emergency room this time of year due to injuries from fireworks.
Yes, from the exploding head to the watermelon blast to sparklers burning holes in dresses, the CPSC used mannequins last week to recreate actual accidents.
They do this every year, with the message, consumers can avoid becoming victims by following seemingly simple steps.
“Keep them out of the hands of kids, make sure you have water nearby, make sure you don’t try to relight a dud – one that didn’t light – make sure that you don’t bend over it when you’re lighting. Simple, seemingly simple, steps that can really make a difference,” Ann Marie Buerkle, acting chair of CPSC, said.
The CPSC said fireworks kill an average of seven people every year and send some 11,000 to the emergency room.