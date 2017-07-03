Sheriff: Girl, 3, Hurt After Falling Out Window In Spring Valley

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 3-year-old girl was hospitalized Monday morning after falling out a second story window in southeastern Minnesota, according to the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities responded at about 7:54 a.m. to a report that a 3-year-old girl had fallen out a second story window at a residence on the 600 block of North Hudson in Spring Valley, which is about a half hour south of Rochester. When officers arrived, they found the child had fallen about 15 feet from the window of a house. The girl was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital.
Authorities believe the child was leaning against a screened window and went through it. The base of the window was found about 12 inches off the floor. The girl was visiting and didn’t live at the residence.