After Nearly 30 Years, Sony Is Again Pressing Vinyl Records

July 3, 2017 8:03 AM
Filed Under: Music, Sony

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After 28 years of focusing on other music formats, Sony is again pressing out vinyl.

CNN Money reports that the Tokyo-based company recently began pressing records in an effort to tap into the growing demand for music on wax.

Sony had previously ended its vinyl production in 1989, when CDs eclipsed the market.

Now, as young people and audiophiles supplement their online streaming with vinyl records, Sony is looking for a spot in a physical music market that’s expected to generate as much as $900 million in revenue this year.

Sony is also producing record players, which are too making a comeback amid the vinyl boom.

While Sony’s label includes artists like Adele, Beyoncé and Michael Jackson, CNN Money reports that the company is still considering which genres to focus on.

Sony plans to have its vinyl production operation online next spring in a factory outside Tokyo.

