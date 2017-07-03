Tap Talk: Lakeville’s Angry Inch Turns 1-Year-Old

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Here at Tap Talk, we celebrate every time a new brewery is opened.

But, we also want to celebrate our local breweries’ milestones.

This time, Tap Talk is helping one local brewery celebrate its first year in business.

At the end of the month, Lakeville’s Angry Inch Brewing is turning 1!

Owners Jon Erickson and Josh Hebzynski opened the taproom after years of brewing in their own garage. The pair decided to open a brick-and-mortar brewery after several businesses came to them hoping to sell their beer.

They eventually landed on a space when a building opened up in Lakeville. Erickson met with the then mayor, researched the liquor laws and soon learned there was a demand for his business.

So, at the end of July 2016, Angry Inch Brewing opened for business!

Now, they are celebrating one year the best way they know how – with beer!

Angry Inch Brewing

Follow them: on Twitter at @AngryInchBrew, on Facebook at Angry Inch Brewing, or visit their website online.

Owners: Jon Erickson and Josh Hebzynski

Location: 20841 Holyoke Avenue

Hours: Wednesday – Thursday: 2 p.m. – 10 p.m., Friday – Saturday: 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.