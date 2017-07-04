Fourth Of July: Where To View Fireworks | Creating July 4 Cocktails  | Booming Businesses This Fourth Of July

Breaking Bread Café’s Cilantro Lime Aioli

July 4, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: Breaking Bread Cafe

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis’ Breaking Bread Café is introducing a new menu, and just in time for summer!

Among the new items are rhubarb chicken wings, Greek beef kabob in a pita and corn on the cob with cilantro lime aioli.

On Tuesday, they shared the recipe for the aioli so people can try it at home!

 

Cilantro Lime Aioli

Ingredients
1 1/2 bunch cilantro, chopped
4 limes, juiced and zested
12 oz. sour cream
12 oz. mayo
8 oz. milk
Salt & pepper to taste

Directions
Combine ingredients
Season to taste

