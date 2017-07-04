Fourth Of July: Where To View Fireworks | Creating July 4 Cocktails  | Booming Businesses This Fourth Of July

On Independence Day, Denny Hecker Could Go To Halfway House

July 4, 2017 12:48 PM
Filed Under: Denny Hecker

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Denny Hecker could be out of prison and transferred to a halfway house as early as Tuesday.

The well-known former car dealer is currently behind bars for defrauding lenders and hiding money from the FBI and a bankruptcy trustee.

He’s scheduled for release in 2018.

Some inmates, however, move to halfway houses a year in advance, which, for Hecker, would be any time after July 4.

Hecker’s former attorney said last week that Hecker is a nonviolent offender and the re-entry program is made for someone like him.

