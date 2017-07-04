Fourth Of July: Where To View Fireworks | Creating July 4 Cocktails  | Booming Businesses This Fourth Of July

Minor Leaguer Charged With Punching St. Paul Hotel Guest In Face

July 4, 2017 1:52 PM
Filed Under: Assault, St. Paul Saints

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A minor league baseball player has been charged with assault for allegedly punching a wedding guest in the face at a hotel where his team was staying for a series against the St. Paul Saints.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports 24-year-old Anthony Craig Cheky, of Portage, Indiana, was charged Monday with third-degree felony assault. He was an outfielder with the Gary SouthShore RailCats, who were in St. Paul for a three-game weekend series.

The complaint says the victim was at a wedding reception when a man he didn’t know walked up and punched him in the face unprovoked. He suffered a broken nose.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports the RailCats released Cheky, who was benched for Sunday’s game.

Court records don’t list an attorney for him.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch