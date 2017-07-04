Fourth Of July: Where To View Fireworks | Creating July 4 Cocktails  | Booming Businesses This Fourth Of July

1 Dead Following Shooting In Richfield Overnight

July 4, 2017 7:14 AM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One person is dead following a shooting in Richfield late Monday night.

According to Richfield Police Chief Jay Henthorne, the shooting occurred at 4th Avenue and 64th Street.

The victim was a 24-year-old man. His identity has not yet been released.

Henthorne said Richfield’s annual Fourth of July street dance took place Monday evening, but it is unclear if the two events are related.

This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO.com, we will update are more details become available.

