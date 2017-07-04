1 Dead Following Shooting In Richfield Overnight

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One person is dead following a shooting in Richfield late Monday night.
According to Richfield Police Chief Jay Henthorne, the shooting occurred at 4th Avenue and 64th Street.
The victim was a 24-year-old man. His identity has not yet been released.
Henthorne said Richfield’s annual Fourth of July street dance took place Monday evening, but it is unclear if the two events are related.
