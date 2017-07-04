Fourth Of July: Where To View Fireworks | Creating July 4 Cocktails  | Booming Businesses This Fourth Of July

Scattered Storms Possible Ahead Of 4th Of July Fireworks

July 4, 2017 11:15 AM
Filed Under: Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Before fireworks burst over the Twin Cities for the Fourth of July, there’s a chance scattered storms could roll through the metro in afternoon hours.

Meteorologist Kylie Bearse says revelers out on the lake for Independence Day might have to dock the boat during the late afternoon and early evening.

But by nightfall, skies should be clear across most of the state.

“I think these [storms] will be few and far between,” Bearse said.

Highs Tuesday are expected to climb into the mid 80s. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the upper 60s, with storms rumbling over the Arrowhead.

Looking ahead, temperatures are expected to reach into the 90s Thursday, bringing the next chance for severe weather.

So far, the weekend forecast looks to be dry, sunny with highs slightly below average, in the low 80s.

