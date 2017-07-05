Minn. Man Gets 10th DWI In Wisconsin On 4th Of July

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Minnesota man is facing his 10th drunken driving offence after being pulled over in western Wisconsin on the Fourth of July.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says 47-year-old Lawrence LaPole, of Rosemount, was pulled over shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 29.
He faces charges of driving under the influence, failing to install an ignition interlock device in his car, driving without a valid license, and following too closely.
LaPole was booked into the Dunn County jail, where he remains behind bars.
Earlier this year, Wisconsin increased penalties for drunken driving. The maximum penalty for someone with 10 drunken driving offenses is now a decade in prison.