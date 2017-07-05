Critical Blood Shortage Prompts American Red Cross’ Emergency Call For Donors

July 5, 2017 8:49 AM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The American Red Cross is issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donations due to a critical blood shortage.

The organization says the shortage is due to there being about 61,000 fewer donations given during the last two months – causing a significant draw to the Red Cross’ blood supply.

To put it in perspective, the shortfall is equivalent to the organization not collecting any blood donations for more than four days.

“It’s crucial that people donate now to meet the needs of patients every day and to be prepared for emergencies that require significant volumes of donated blood,” Sue Thesenga, communications manager of the North Central Blood Services Region, said. “Every day, blood and platelet donors can help save lives, and right now these heroes are needed to give as soon as possible.”

To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

