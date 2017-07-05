Acclaimed Baker Opens Sanctuary For Abused Farm Animals

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We’ve heard of cat and dog rescues, but what about rescuing farm animals?

“They have all those same emotions,” said Robin Johnson, the founder of Spring Farm Sanctuary.

Johnson once ran the award-winning cupcake boutique and bakery Sweet Retreat, in Edina. She sold the place in 2013 and took a year off to figure out her next move.

In 2015, Johnson read a book called “The Lucky Ones: My Passionate Fight For Farm Animals” by Jenny Brown. The book changed her life.

“Jenny started Woodstock Sanctuary out east,” Johnson said. “The story is about what’s happening with animals and what’s happening with factory farms.”

Johnson became a vegan and decided to open her own farm animal sanctuary in Minnesota.

She did her research and visited farm animal sanctuaries in other states. After finding the right property in Long Lake and building a barn, people started calling about farm animals that were abandoned or abused.

So far, the sanctuary farm has become a new home to several dairy and beef cows, as well as chickens, goats, kittens and sheep.

“This is just a chance to get up close and personal with a beef cow,” Johnson said. “This is for everybody.”

The Spring Farm Sanctuary will be having a grand opening party July 29 that will include plant-based food from the Foxy Falafel, a live auction, and live music from The Finn Band.

For event info, tickets, and how to donate to the cause, click here.