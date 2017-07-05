Rural Inn Owners Frustrated By Popularity Of Airbnb

July 5, 2017 11:59 AM
Filed Under: Faribault, Hutchinson House

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota bed and breakfast owners who say they follow tax and permitting rules that some Airbnb hosts skirt around are angered by the company’s growth in rural Minnesota.

Airbnb officials tell Minnesota Public Radio that the company’s rentals in the state’s rural areas have grown at twice the rate they have in the Twin Cities metro.

The company says there are 600 hosts in rural Minnesota. They hosted 19,000 guests and earned $2.2 million from June 2016 to May 2017.

Tami Schluter runs the Hutchinson House in Faribault. She says Airbnb and other home-sharing services aren’t subject to the same regulations, standards and scrutiny that her bed and breakfast faces. She says home-sharing properties should be licensed and regulated by the city or state they’re in.

