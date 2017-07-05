14-Month-Old Boy ID’d As Maple Grove Drowning Victim

July 5, 2017 11:40 AM
Filed Under: Drowning, Maple Grove

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities have identified the boy who drowned over the weekend in a backyard pool in Maple Grove.

Fourteen-month-old Gavin Dennison died Sunday morning after accidentally falling into a pool at his home on Orchid Lane, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

gavin dennison1 14 Month Old Boy IDd As Maple Grove Drowning Victim

(credit: David Lee Funeral Home)

According to David Lee Funeral Homes, the child’s funeral is slated for Wednesday.

Dennison is survived by his parent. His obituary says he filled his family’s world with “love and happiness that will always remain in [their] hearts.”

