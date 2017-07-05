Lynx C Sylvia Fowles Named Western Conference Player Of Month

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles has had a dominant season so far, and she earned another WNBA honor on Wednesday.
Fowles was named the Western Conference Player of the Month. She’s helped lead the Lynx to a 12-1 start, the best record in the league.
It’s the second monthly award for Fowles this season and seventh of her career, tying her with Maya Moore for the most all-time. In 13 games, Fowles leads the WNBA in field goal accuracy (66 percent), is second in scoring at 20.7 points per game and rebounding at 10.1 per game. She’s also third in steals and blocks.
Fowles is the only player in the league to be in the top-five in all those categories.
The Lynx host the L.A. Sparks Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center.