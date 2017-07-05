Fmr. Gopher Damien Wilson Charged With Aggravated Assault

July 5, 2017 12:17 PM
Filed Under: Aggravated Assault With A Deadly Weapon, Dallas Cowboys, Damien Wilson, Golden Gophers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A former Gopher football player who now plays for the Dallas Cowboys has been arrested and charged with two counts aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to CBS DFW, linebacker Damien Wilson was arrested Tuesday night in Frisco, Texas at Toyota Stadium during Frisco’s Freedom Fest. Details on the incident have not been released.

Wilson was released from the Frisco Detention Center on a $10,000 bond for each count.

The incident is still being investigated. A Cowboys representative says the team is aware of the situation and is gathering information, but has no comment at this time.

Wilson could face a fine or suspension.

(credit: CBS)

