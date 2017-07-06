Maya Moore Says Lynx Won’t Sleep If They Lose To Sparks

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The losses don’t come much more heartbreaking than they did last year in the decisive Game 5 of the WNBA Finals for the Lynx, losing the league title to the Los Angeles Sparks in the final moments.

On Thursday night, after an entire offseason and nearly two months of this current season, the two teams will finally meet again.

Although the Lynx players say they’ve gotten over their championship loss, it definitely did fuel them all offseason.

“I mean we just took it personally, to get better for ourselves,” said center Sylvia Fowles.

Revenge is probably the wrong word a regular season game, but it is about as big of a regular season game as they come this early in the year.

“We’re the top two teams right now, and we play alike,” Fowles said. “So, it’ll be interesting going up against a team that’s so familiar to yourself.”

The two are clearly the two best teams in the league. The Lynx a league-leading 12-1 and the Sparks are 12-3. They both have fewer loses combined than any other team on its own.

So while they might not hand out any trophies after Thursday night’s game it still could play a big role in determining home-court advantage for the eventual finals rematch.

“I don’t think either team gets any sleep the nights that they’re the losers of this matchup,” said Lynx star forward Maya Moore. “It’s definitely deeper than the average, just because both teams feel like they’re the best. And every time one loses to the other, it’s pretty devastating.”