Twins Announce Events For 30th Anniversary Of 1987 World Series

July 6, 2017 6:44 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins aren’t letting the 30th anniversary of a World Series championship pass unnoticed.

The Twins have invited a long list of stars and bit players from the 1987 team to special events during a three-game series against Detroit at Target Field. It’s set for July 20-22.

That means everyone from Gary Gaetti and Frank Viola to Steve Lombardozzi and Al Newman.

The team will also use the occasion to unveil a new statue of former manager Tom Kelly on Target Plaza.

