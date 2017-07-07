2 Airlifted After SUV Collides With Train In Faribault

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Faribault say a train conductor and an SUV driver have been airlifted to a hospital after a collision Friday morning.
According to police, the incident occurred shortly before 9:19 a.m. on 2nd Avenue and 14th Street NW near Faribault Woolen Mills.
Police say an initial investigation indicates the SUV was driving southbound with one occupant when it rear-ended a train backing across 2nd Avenue.
A conductor at the rear of the train was injured, as well as the driver of the SUV. The SUV driver needed to be extricated from the vehicle. Both were flown to trauma centers.
The victims’ conditions and whether charges will be filed are unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing.