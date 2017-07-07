Sherburne Co. Sheriff: 2 Arrested, Fentanyl Seized In Bust

July 7, 2017 3:51 PM
Filed Under: Becker, Fentanyl

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities northwest of the metro have arrested two men for possessing drugs that may be connected to recent overdoses in the area.

The Sherburne County Drug Task Force arrested 19-year-old Timothy Cairl and 47-year-old Frank Cairl during a search of a residence on the 10100 block of 14th Avenue in Becker Thursday.

The task force found about 19 grams of fentanyl, more than a pound of marijuana, hallucinogenic mushrooms and marijuana wax during the search.

Timothy and Frank Cairl are being held at the Sherburne County Jail pending charges of third degree possession of a controlled substance and fifth degree possession of a controlled substance, respectively.

The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office said two possible fentanyl overdoses have occurred in Becker over the past two weeks. Both people were hospitalized and survived, the sheriff’s office said.

Those overdoses are potentially linked to the address where the task force arrested Timothy and Frank Cairl, the sheriff’s office said.

Fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid, is often used as a substitute for heroin.

