Children’s To Stay With Blue Cross, Contract Negotiations Reached

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Children’s Hospitals of Minnesota and Blue Cross Blue Shield have reached an agreement that will allow the hospital to stay on with the insurance company.
In a press conference Friday afternoon, Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson and representatives from Blue Cross Blue Shield and Children’s Hospitals announced a three-year contract had been agreed upon.
Both sides thanked each other for the negotiation work they did. Additionally, they said they felt positively about the deal reached.
No specifics about the contract will be announced.