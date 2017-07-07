Children’s To Stay With Blue Cross, Contract Negotiations Reached

July 7, 2017 1:11 PM
Filed Under: Blue Cross Blue Shield, Children's Hospitals Of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Children’s Hospitals of Minnesota and Blue Cross Blue Shield have reached an agreement that will allow the hospital to stay on with the insurance company.

In a press conference Friday afternoon, Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson and representatives from Blue Cross Blue Shield and Children’s Hospitals announced a three-year contract had been agreed upon.

Both sides thanked each other for the negotiation work they did. Additionally, they said they felt positively about the deal reached.

No specifics about the contract will be announced.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch