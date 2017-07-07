Good Question: Why Do Mosquitoes Prefer Biting Some Over Others?

A study out of Japan found mosquitoes prefer Type O blood the most and Type A the least.

Carbon dioxide is the biggest factor when it comes to mosquito attraction, says Mike McLean, a spokesman for the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District. The bugs are attracted to carbon dioxide people exhale, so the more a person breathes out, the more a mosquito knows a person is there.

According to the American Mosquito Control Association, this is a serious area of research because it better helps manufacturers of mosquito repellent. Studies have shown up to 20-percent of the general population are mosquito magnets, mostly due to the scents and compounds they emit.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Kathleen from New Market asks, “Why are mosquitoes attracted to some people and not others?” Good Question.

