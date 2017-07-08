South Minneapolis Home Badly Damaged In Fire, No Injuries

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a south Minneapolis home sustained serious damage in a fire early Saturday morning, but nobody was hurt.
The Minneapolis Fire Department responded to the fire on the 2800 block of 37th Avenue S. at about 3 a.m. Two people were inside the home at the time of the fire, and they woke up to their smoke detector notifying them of the fire.
When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke was coming out of the attic and flames were showing from the roof. Crews were able to knock down the fire, and there were no injuries. Both occupants got out safely.
Fire officials say the house suffered major damage and is uninhabitable.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.