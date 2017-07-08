State Patrol, Law Enforcement Cracking Down On Speeding

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Law enforcement from 300 Minnesota agencies have started a speeding enforcement campaign that runs through July 23.

The state’s two-week crackdown coincides with a national effort and is paid for with funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“The faster the speed, the harder it is to stop a vehicle,” State Patrol Lt. Robert Zak said. “The speed limit is the law. It is not a suggestion. Don’t speed. It could be the difference between life and death.”

Ninety-two people died in speed-related crashes in 2016, an 18 percent increase from 78 fatalities in 2015, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. Speeding accounts for about 1 in 5 motor vehicle deaths in Minnesota, according to the department.

An October study by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found that 45 percent of teens and motorists ages 35 to 55 have driven at least 15 mph over the speed limit on the freeway.

“Most speeders think they are above average drivers, but they are 60 percent more likely to be in a crash. Drive Minnesota Nice and choose to obey the speed limit,” said Donna Berger, director of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety.

State Patrol Lt. Tiffani Nielson said they’ll focus on patrolling areas that get many complaints from the public about speeding.

Costs vary by county, but a speeding ticket will typically cost a driver $110 and court fees for going 10 mph over the speed limit. Motorists caught going 20 mph or more over the limit will face double the fine.

