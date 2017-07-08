State Patrol: Woman, 19, Killed In Rollover Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 19-year-old woman is dead after a single vehicle rollover crash on a highway in eastern Minnesota Saturday.
According to State Patrol, a Volvo driven by 19-year-old Ryan Thomas Schreiber hit the center median on Interstate 35 just south of Hinckley around 1:40 p.m.
The Volvo rolled several times. The passenger, Salena Thavie Chhum, was killed in the crash, according to State Patrol. Schreiber was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
Both people were wearing seatbelts, according to State Patrol.