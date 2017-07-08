GTTL: Kylie, Kim Hit Spooner (Wis.) Day 1 | Wisconsin Great Northern Railroad | Spooner Fish Hatchery | Day 2

State Patrol: Woman, 19, Killed In Rollover Crash

July 8, 2017 7:21 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 19-year-old woman is dead after a single vehicle rollover crash on a highway in eastern Minnesota Saturday.

According to State Patrol, a Volvo driven by 19-year-old Ryan Thomas Schreiber hit the center median on Interstate 35 just south of Hinckley around 1:40 p.m.

The Volvo rolled several times. The passenger, Salena Thavie Chhum, was killed in the crash, according to State Patrol. Schreiber was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Both people were wearing seatbelts, according to State Patrol.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch