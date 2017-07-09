Former DOT Commissioner Tapped For North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum has appointed a former Minnesota transportation commissioner to lead North Dakota’s transportation department.
Sorel served as Minnesota transportation commissioner from 2008 to 2012.
Burgum says Thomas Sorel will start the job in North Dakota next month. He replaces Grant Levi, who retired in May after more than 37 years with the department.
Sorel is currently the chief operating officer of the Minnesota Trucking Association.
North Dakota’s transportation department has more than 1,000 employees, and a two-year budget of $1.2 billion.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)