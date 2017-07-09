State Patrol: Bloomington Man Killed In I-35W Crash

GTTL: Kylie, Kim Hit Spooner (Wis.) Day 1 | Wisconsin Great Northern Railroad | Spooner Fish Hatchery | Day 2

July 9, 2017 4:26 PM
Filed Under: Fatal Crash, Interstate 35W, Minnesota State Patrol, Stephen Clint Rabuse

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 30-year-old Bloomington man was killed early Sunday morning after leaving his vehicle following a crash on Interstate 35W in Arden Hills and being hit by another vehicle, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Authorities responded to the crash at about 12:25 a.m. on I-35W just north of County Road E2 in Arden Hills. The State Patrol says the incident involved two vehicles and four people.

When officers arrived, a man driving a Mercury Sable southbound on I-35W just north of County Road E3 left the road into the west ditch and hit a light pole. The driver then exited the vehicle and walked onto the southbound lanes of I-35W. A Pontiac G6 also heading southbound in the area hit the man while he was walking in the lane.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified by authorities as Stephen Clint Rabuse. The driver of the Pontiac G6 was not injured, and two passengers in that vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The State Patrol is investigating what led up to the crash, with assistance from the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office.

