State Patrol: Eden Prairie Woman Killed In East Bethel Motorcycle Crash

July 9, 2017 8:15 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 50-year-old Eden Prairie woman was killed Saturday afternoon when two motorcycles collided in the north Twin Cities metro, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Authorities responded to the crash just before 3 p.m. Saturday on northbound Highway 65 at 184th Avenue in East Bethel. When officers arrived, they learned two motorcycles were headed northbound on the highway, with one leading slightly, when the operator turned right to exit at 184th Avenue, and was hit by the other motorcycle.

(credit: MnDOT)

The crash caused both motorcycles to roll, and four occupants were thrown off. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, two others were seriously hurt and one other suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The victim was identified by the State Patrol as Sara Cassell Gilbert. A 56-year-old Minneapolis man, identified as Gregory William Ettawageshik, was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Authorities say Gilbert was riding on the motorcycle driven by Gilbert, and alcohol was detected on him at the scene.

The State Patrol says alcohol was also detected on the operator of the other motorcycle at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

