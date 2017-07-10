Dulono’s Pizza In Uptown Closes After 60 Years, Moves To Warehouse District

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Dulono’s Pizza on Sunday announced its sudden closing of its Uptown location after 60 years, but there is a silver lining – or silver crust – to the announcement.
On Sunday morning, Dulono’s shared a Facebook post saying it is moving its dine-in and take-out services to its location in the Warehouse District, at 118 N. 4th St. The Uptown location closed the same day of the announcement.
Despite the closing and relocation, Dulono’s says its delivery area remains the same, with the addition of northeast and southeast Minneapolis.
“For everyone that is understandably upset, this was something that forced on us by the inability to either purchase the property or work out a new lease with the owners,” Dulono’s said in a statement. “We are making the best decisions that we can with the circumstances that we have been given.”
Dulono’s says that for 62 percent of its business is delivery, so nothing will change for those customers.
“We are very excited about the future and our ability to provide a better full service experience for our dine in guests,” Dulono’s said. “We look forward to another 60 years of serving the best pizza in the Twin Cities.”