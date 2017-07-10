Rep. Ilhan Omar To Appear On The Daily Show

July 10, 2017 1:15 PM
Filed Under: Ilhan Omar

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A member of the Minnesota legislature is about to step onto a popular national platform.

Rep. Ilhan Omar is scheduled as Thursday’s guest on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, which is filmed in New York. Omar is the DFL state representative for District 60B, which covers the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood in Minneapolis along with Dinkytown and the University of Minnesota.

Omar made national headlines after her election in November as the first Somali-American elected official in the nation. Omar spent part of her childhood in a refugee camp in Kenya before moving to Minneapolis as a young girl.

The Daily Show’s host Trevor Noah also grew up in Africa.

