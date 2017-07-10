Charges: Man Stole Nearly 8,000 Pounds Of Ammo From His Employer

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 47-year-old man is accused of stealing nearly 8,000 pounds of ammunition from his former employer.
Robert Foley, of Ramsey, is charged with one count of theft over $5,000, according to court documents filed in Anoka County.
A criminal complaint says that over the course of two-year period Foley stole an estimated 7,770 pounds of ammunition from the Anoka-based Federal Premium Ammunition, where he worked in shipping.
The company began investigating Foley’s shipping habits following a tip last spring and discovered that he made 257 shipments to a non-customer. The packages were sent to an address owned by his brother, the complaint states.
While the exact contents of the packages weren’t determined, the cost of purchasing and shipping 257 packages of the lowest-price ammunition would be around $25,000, the company said.
After being fired, Foley protested, saying that he’d purchased the ammunition in the company store and mailed two packages to his brother. He said he forgot to reimburse the company for shipping.
However, there’s no record of Foley making ammunition purchases at the company store in the two years before he was fired.
If convicted, Foley faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $20,000.