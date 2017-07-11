CROSS Services Celebrates 40 Years Of Community Service

July 11, 2017 6:22 AM
Filed Under: CROSS Services

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota summers were made for weekends at the cabin, boat rides on the lake and trips to the farmers market — not to the food shelf.

But that’s the reality for thousands of Minnesotans.

That’s where CROSS Services comes in.

CROSS Services is a nonprofit that helps provide food, clothing and other temporary services to those in need.

They are celebrating their 40 year anniversary and are hosting their annual Rotary Bed Race this July.

To help donate for the bed races, or just to CROSS Services, or to learn more, visit CROSS Services online.

