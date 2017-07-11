Kermit The Frog Getting A New Voice

July 11, 2017 9:11 AM
Filed Under: Kermit The Frog, Muppets

NEW YORK (AP) — Kermit the Frog is getting a new voice.

ABC News and The Hollywood Reporter report that Steve Whitmire has left his role as the voice behind the iconic Muppet. Whitmire has voiced the character since Muppets creator Jim Henson’s death in 1990. A Muppets Studio spokeswoman tells the outlets that longtime Muppets performer Matt Vogel will be taking over the role.

Representatives for Disney, which owns Muppets Studio, didn’t immediately return a request for comment Tuesday about the motivation behind the move.

In addition to Kermit, Whitmire had voiced grumpy critic Statler, Rizzo the Rat and other characters for the Muppets.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch