Sheriff: Teen Reported Missing Near Kimball

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a teenage girl who hasn’t been seen since Sunday.
Authorities say Sienna Paige Stice, 17, left her residence north of Kimball at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday after telling her parents she was going for a walk. She was last seen at about 5 p.m. on Powder Ridge Road near Highway 15, and appeared to be heading home. She never returned to her residence.
Sienna is described as a white female about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds with hazel eyes. She has brown hair with pink highlights. She was last seen wearing a Kimball Cubs zip-up hooded sweatshirt, black crop T-shirt, black leggings and black flip-flops.
Authorities say Sienna is on medication for a medical condition, but doesn’t have it with her. Anyone who might have seen her or who knows where she might be should call the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 251-4240.