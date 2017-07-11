Dave Moore’s Widow Shirley Dies At 89

July 11, 2017 11:31 AM
Filed Under: Dave Moore

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The widow of WCCO’s beloved anchor Dave Moore has died after entering hospice care, relatives reported. She had just turned 89 the week before.

Relatives of Shirley Moore said that she passed away “quietly and comfortably” Monday morning.

“She was one of a kind,” son Peter Moore said in a Facebook post. “She didn’t want a service, but we’ll probably have a party to celebrate her sometime this fall.”

The Moores had five sons and one daughter.

Dave Moore joined WCCO-TV in 1950, and by 1957, he was anchoring the 10 p.m. news, where he held a chair until 1985, when Don Shelby assumed the anchor duties at 10 p.m. He retired from anchoring in 1991.

Dave Moore died in 1998 at age 73.

