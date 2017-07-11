‘U’ Police Investigate Knifepoint Robberies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — University of Minnesota police say two people were robbed at knifepoint at a bus stop last Monday morning.
The robberies happened at the Blegen Hall bus stop on Washington Avenue at about 4:45 a.m. on July 3.
The victims, who are not affiliated with the U, told police that a man pulled a knife on them and demanded their valuables.
He fled the scene after getting their possessions, and neither victim was hurt.
The witnesses describe the suspect as a black man in his 20s who stands about 5-foot-3-inches tall. He is bald and wears thick eyeglasses. He was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call U of M Police at 612-624-2677 (COPS).
