Minnesota AG Sues CenturyLink For Alleged Overbilling

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After hearing hundreds of complaints of over billing, Attorney General Lori Swanson is taking communications giant Century Link to court.
The state alleges the company is defrauding customers by luring them in with low price offers, then not honoring the promised deal.
CenturyLink is based in Louisiana. Swanson says that she has numerous examples of consumers saying they were quoted at one price and then charged another.
“Shopping for internet and cable TV service isn’t easy if companies don’t give straight answers about the prices they will charge,” Swanson said.
According to the suit, CenturyLink often refused to honor the prices after customers caught discrepancies on their bills.
Swanson said, in one example, a Blaine man was quoted at about $40 per month for cable service, but was instead charged more than $70 per month.
Among the things customers were allegedly told after pointing out the difference was that they were misquoted, that company discounts are “a gift” and need not be honored, and that offers are “not binding.”
Swanson asks consumers who may have been affected by this to contact her office.