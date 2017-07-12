‘Haunted Basement’ Finds News Digs On East Hennepin Ave.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Haunted Basement has found a home for its 11th season of creeping out all who dare to descent into its horror-filled production.

On Wednesday, the Twin Cities horror collective announced the attraction will now be located on 2010 East Hennepin Avenue in the Como Neighborhood.

“We trudged through a lot of basements to find the right location,” creative director Christopher Barton said. “When we viewed the dark corners, twists and turns in 2010 Hennepin’s basement space, it was love at first sight. We have options here we’ve never had before. The new digs are perfect for us – miserably, horribly perfect!”

The location was once a General Mills Research Facility and is comprised of 14 buildings. The haunted basement is in building No. 9.

The production starts up on September 29 and runs through Halloween.

The horror collective promises an “all-new, all-different twist” on the previous environments.

Tickets will be available on August 1 on the Haunted Basement website.

The Haunted Basement parted ways with The Soap Factory earlier this year.

