Woman Dies From Injuries In Northeast Minneapolis Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say an adult female died Wednesday from injuries suffered in a crash in northeast Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Police Department responded to the mutli-vehicle crash at about 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of University and Central Avenues Southeast. When officers arrived, they found personnel with the Minneapolis Fire Department performing CPR on an adult female.
She was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where she died a short time later. There were no other injuries associated with the crash.
The victim has not been identified, and her cause of death will be determined by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
What led up to the crash is under investigation.