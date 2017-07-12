Woman Dies From Injuries In Northeast Minneapolis Crash

July 12, 2017 5:53 PM
Filed Under: Fatal Crash, Minneapolis Police Department, Northeast Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say an adult female died Wednesday from injuries suffered in a crash in northeast Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Police Department responded to the mutli-vehicle crash at about 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of University and Central Avenues Southeast. When officers arrived, they found personnel with the Minneapolis Fire Department performing CPR on an adult female.

She was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where she died a short time later. There were no other injuries associated with the crash.

The victim has not been identified, and her cause of death will be determined by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

What led up to the crash is under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch