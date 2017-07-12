Timberwolves Renovating 3 Local Fan-Chosen Courts

July 12, 2017 12:12 PM
Filed Under: Minnesota Timberwolves, Target Center

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – With the Target Center renovations, Minnesota Timberwolves’ home court is getting a makeover. Now, the team wants to give back and improve your home court.

The team is going to update three local courts across the state.

The best part? Fans get to pick which ones!

Starting Wednesday, fans can vote to improve an outdoor, neighborhood court in Rochester, Moorhead and the Twin Cities.

The winning courts will be given significant upgrades to keep kids playing the game for years to come.

Voting closes Aug. 6.

For more information, or to vote on a court, visit the Timberwolves online.

